Tuesday, September 15th, 4:20 A.M.
Dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. and dense smoke advisory until noon tomorrow. That being said, as of 3:40 a.m. today, several of our weather cameras are showing better visibility than yesterday morning. Air quality is still very poor, in the unhealthy to hazardous categories. I would highly recommend limiting outdoor activities yet again today.
Under smoky skies today we will warm to 74 degrees. We should see improving air quality tomorrow as the day goes by with a high of 78 degrees. Showers possible by Thursday afternoon, high of 75. Showers and 70 on Friday. Partly sunny on Saturday, high of 68. Sunday and Monday, partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.