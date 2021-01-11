Tuesday, January 12th, 4:20 A.M.
The rain and wind are here, right on schedule. Plan on rain and gusty winds for most of the day and a high of 55 degrees. Forecast models calling for close to 2 inches of rain to fall in the Portland area today. Rain should taper off overnight and give us a mostly dry day tomorrow with some sunshine and a high of 54 degrees. Partly cloudy and high of 52 on Thursday. Friday brings a chance for a few showers and cooler, high of 48. Partly sunny and mostly dry for the weekend and Monday, highs close to 50.
As far as mountain snow is concerned today, we have very mild temperatures keeping the snow level not only above the pass but even above the higher elevations like Timberline and Meadows. Not a great day for snow lovers.
The coast has a high wind warning that starts at 10 this morning and goes until 2 tomorrow morning. Winds will be gusting 65+ mph during that time.
Expect to see some areas of flooding today in the valley as well as the coast.