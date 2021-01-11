Monday, January 11th, 3:30 P.M.
Happy Monday! We’ve been seeing some light showers on the west side of the Cascades today. Heavier rain and strong wind will hit later tonight. We could see wind gusts up to 25-35 mph in the valley and Portland metro area. Tonight will stay very mild as well with overnight temps in the 50s.
That heavy rain will stick around through most of Tuesday with another round of strong winds Tuesday evening. A Flood Watch is in effect for most areas west of the Cascades. We could see 1.5 - 2.5” between now and early Wednesday morning, which could impact some of the creeks and river prone to flooding. We also have another chance for mud and rock slides with this significant rainfall. Bad news for ski resorts on Tuesday. The snow level will be around 7,000 feet, which means a lot of rain on the mountain, even at the lower elevations of Meadows and Timberline.
After that very wet day, the weather settles down. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with high temps remaining mild, in the 50s. A few showers are expected on Friday, but next weekend looks dry.
There is no lowland snow/ice expected for the next 10 days. Models are hinting at a pattern change beyond the next 10 days. We’ll see how that turns out!