Tuesday, July 14th, 4:15 P.M.
Lots of sunshine out there this afternoon and temperatures are comfortable this afternoon with highs in the Willamette Valley in the low 80s. We’ve got sunshine from the coast inland this evening. Tomorrow will be a little bit warmer than today, with highs reaching the mid 80s. We’ll see a lot of sunshine inland, but will start off with clouds at the coastline initially, then could see a few sunbreaks. Friday will feature more cloud cover for pretty much everyone, and that will drop our temperatures just a little bit, highs in Portland will be in the upper 70s. That is all thanks to on-shore flow.
Rain chances will be very slim this entire week, but by the end of the weekend, we’ll be near 90 degrees on Sunday. Hottest days will come on Monday and Tuesday. So the warmth builds for the early part of next week, but again no prolonged heat waves are on the way.