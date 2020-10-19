A few showers popped up like we expected today, but they are no dissipating. Expect dry weather from this evening through around sunrise Friday.
A colder airmass has arrived on a gusty northwest wind this evening; with clearing skies I expect a first frost in the coldest outlying areas. Most of the metro area remains above freezing, but we’ll be down in the 30s, we haven’t felt that yet this season.
Tomorrow will be a great day with sunny skies and a comfortably cool afternoon temperature in the mid-upper 50s. Showers return Friday, but that is the only wet day for the next 7+ days. Behind that system a cold Canadian airmass drops south into the Pacific Northwest Saturday. Even under mainly sunny skies this weekend, we’ll struggle to get up around 50 degrees with a chilly east wind blowing. That wind will be strongest Sunday. Once the wind dies down Sunday night I expect a widespread frost for just about everyone west of the Cascades. Beyond Sunday a nice warming trend plus beautiful fall weather continues through next week.