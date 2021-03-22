Tuesday, March 23rd, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
The vast majority of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington cleared out overnight. Clear skies & light wind allowed temperatures to rapidly fall into the 30s. Many valley locations will wake up to areas of frost, and the potential for patchy fog will exist through sunrise. Thanks to mostly sunny skies today, temperatures will rebound quickly into the mid to upper 50s. A few spots could reach 60 degrees by the end of the afternoon. Enjoy this warmer weather. We flip back to wet conditions tomorrow.
A cold front is forecast to move through the region Wednesday. Expect a cloudy, showery and cooler day with high temperature struggling to reach 50 degrees. A few showers could linger into Thursday morning, but most showers on Thursday will focus across the higher elevations. Temperatures should bounce back into the mid 50s toward the end of the day.
High pressure still looks like it will expand across the Northwest to end the week. Expect mostly sunny skies both Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday looks like it will be a transition day. The majority of the day should be dry, but clouds will be on the increase and showers could return by the evening.
Have a great Tuesday!