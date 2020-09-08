It’s been a much warmer day across the metro area and we’ve avoided the thick fire smoke. Highs reached to around 90 degrees this afternoon and relative humidity dipped into the upper single digits! Extremely rare west of the Cascades. From just south of Portland all the down to California everyone is stuck in thick smoke. That includes the coastline. Tonight and tomorrow the smoke plumes from Cascade forest fires will surge much farther north. There’s a very good chance the metro area will be under the dense & smoky air Thursday.
The very warm airmass stays overhead through Saturday. There are some minor changes that will help with fires though. The unusually dry east wind goes calm in the valleys tonight, except right near the Gorge. Then during the daytime tomorrow that wind disappears in ALL areas. This will slow the fire growth back to “normal”. Then a cooler and more moist westerly wind arrives Friday; that’ll help as well.
The real change is coming up early next week. Real fall weather will arrive Monday with lots of clouds, temps in the 60s and 70s, and some rain.