The smoke is still hanging on for most areas west of the Cascades. The exception is the Oregon Coast, which had much better air quality today. We will see a similar pattern tomorrow, with smoky air most of the day.
Tomorrow evening brings a chance of thunderstorms to the Willamette Valley. We have a marginal chance for severe thunderstorms, which would include lots of lightning, heavy downpours, and strong wind gusts. Obviously, downpours would help with firefighting efforts, but lightning and wind gusts could hamper them or start new fires. We’ll keep a close eye on that tomorrow evening.
Friday and Saturday morning, expect showers on and off. Temps will be cooler, in the upper 60s.
We should start to see the air quality improve on Friday through the weekend as we break out of this inversion. Next week will bring party cloudy skies and highs back in the 70s.