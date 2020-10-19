Clouds have dominated the day with a few light scattered showers, mainly north of Portland. Temps have made it into the mid 60s. This may be the last day in the 60s for a while as colder air pushes in. That will be the big weather story this week.
Tuesday will be cloudy all day, with a couple of showers after the sun goes down. High temps will drop about five degrees, into the upper 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with more sunshine, but Wednesday and Thursday nights will bring the first frost of the season to the outlying areas.
Temps will be cool enough in the Cascades for some mountain snow early Saturday. We will likely only see 1-2” because it will be starting off as rain.
Expect cooler than average temps into early next week. There are no stormy days or soaking rains expected over the next week.