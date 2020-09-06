Good morning!
We have quite the forecast in store for the next 48-72 hours. The first half of today will be pretty quiet weather wise. Temperatures will rise quickly through the 80s, likely topping out around 90 degrees in the central & northern Willamette Valley. Between the mid afternoon and evening, a modified arctic air mass will surge through the Gorge and over the Cascades. This will be the start of an unusually strong wind event for this time of year.
We’re expecting offshore east winds between 15-30 mph across the metro area starting late in the day, with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. The strongest wind will occur tonight and into Tuesday morning. It’s possible we observe wind gusts between 60-75 mph along exposed ridges in the Cascades. PGE is warning the public that they are prepared to shut off power from just east of Sandy to Government Camp. This action would help avoid new wildfires caused by downed trees on power lines. We are looking at extreme fire danger Monday through Wednesday, with the most critical time frame being late Monday through Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning is in place to highlight low relative humidity, strong wind and warm temperatures. All the ingredients will be in place for rapid fire growth. A High Wind Warning is also in place for much of the region to emphasize the wind we are facing.
When will the wind let up? It looks like sometime between late Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but it will still be plenty hot between Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will keep temperatures above normal through at least the weekend, with highs in the 80s and 90s, and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.
It will be very important to avoid any type of outdoor burning, and reduce activities that could spark a fire (mowing, driving over dead grass, tossing lit cigarettes out of windows, etc.). If you see anything that looks like a new fire, make sure to report it quickly.
Stay safe out there!