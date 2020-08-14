Good morning!
Today could end up being the hottest day of 2020 across the Willamette Valley. We’re expecting highs to eclipse the century mark around the Portland metro area this afternoon. We only need to hit 101 degrees to beat our July heat wave numbers. The way things are looking this morning, we could end up topping out a couple of degrees above 100 at PDX. To add insult to injury, there is also elevated fire danger for much of the region. Offshore wind will shut off any marine air from moving inland, which will cause relative humidity values to plummet. Vegetation is already parched due to lack of rainfall. When we combine that with breezy offshore wind, low relative humidity and hot temperatures, wildfires can spread rapidly. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from the coast to the Cascades to highlight the wildfire threat. Luckily, winds will turn onshore later this afternoon for the coastline, helping to cool things off for our coastal cities and parts of the Coast Range.
Tonight will end up being one of the warmest nights of the year for the interior valleys and the foothills of the Cascades. Since we’ll start off around 70 degrees in the metro area, it’s quite possible we hit 100 degrees again Sunday afternoon. Winds will try to push onshore through the Coast Range and the Willamette Valley, but it may not reach the northern Willamette Valley in time to keep us from hitting the century mark. Something else to keep an eye on will be cloud cover. Some moisture is expected to push in from the south, and this could lead to some isolated showers and storms late Sunday. Most of the activity should focus along and east of the Cascades, but it’s not out of the question that we see a rogue shower or storm from Portland to Salem.
One thing is clear: our weather will slowly cool off as we head into our next workweek. Unfortunately, I’m not seeing any significant rainfall in the forecast over the next week or so.