Monday, February 15th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It was another active night in weather as an ice storm rolled through the metro area and the west end of the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 2:45 A.M., temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s from about the West Hills eastward. Meanwhile, the west side and south sides of the metro area are *mainly* in the mid to upper 30s. A south wind has really kicked in across the central Willamette Valley, which has helped to warm cities into the mid 40s. That’s what we are waiting for in the northern Willamette Valley and interior southwest Washington. Once the south wind picks up, which should occur later this morning, temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 30s and 40s. Warmer temperatures and lingering rain showers will help melt some of this snow and ice away. It shouldn’t warm enough to cause rapid melting, but standing water is expected in yards, some roads and any other flat surfaces with poor drainage.
A few showers will linger through Tuesday before we briefly dry out. Wednesday looks like the only actual dry day throughout this upcoming week. The weather pattern will be active between Thursday and Sunday as multiple fronts move through and keep conditions wet. However, I don’t see much of a chance of a lowland snow or ice event over the next 7-10 days as we move into more of a westerly wind pattern. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Elevations above 3,000 feet will likely pick up an additional 1.5-2 feet of snow through Tuesday.
Stay safe out there. Ice likely caused significant damage overnight, especially along and east of the West Hills.