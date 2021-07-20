Wednesday, July 21st, 5:00 P.M.
Our morning low clouds turned into midday, then afternoon clouds. That made for a cooler day than expected, although it’s likely many of us enjoyed the temperatures! Skies turn mainly clear again tonight and we’ll be cool; dropping down into the 50s again. A thinner marine layer means less cloud cover and a warmer day Thursday.
We don’t see any dramatic weather changes over the next 7-10 days; we remain dry and temperatures warm back above normal for the end of July.
There are no weather systems nearby so no chance for rain over the next week either.
The past two days we’ve seen thunderstorms pop up in far Eastern Oregon which is bad for starting new fires. So far no large, new fires have been reported. And we should remain thunderstorm-free over there through the weekend. That’s good news. The bad news is that temperatures warm and humidity drops in the eastern half of the state the next few days.