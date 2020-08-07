Good morning!
We’re looking at a much different scene today (vs. Saturday) with the lack of cloud cover and drizzle. High pressure is building over the Pacific Northwest, which will bring more sunshine and warming temperatures the next couple of days. Expect high temperatures to range between the low to mid 80s from the central to the northern Willamette Valley. Tomorrow looks like it will be a touch warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the northern Willamette Valley, and upper 80s to near 90 degrees in the central Willamette Valley.
Late in the day Monday, onshore flow will strengthen. This will bring the marine layer back over the coast and the interior valleys. Cooler marine air should drop high temperatures back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect more of the same on Wednesday, potentially a degree or two cooler than Tuesday.
After looking at an array of forecast models this morning, I’m feeling less confident about our shower chances toward the end of the workweek, at least for areas from Portland to the south. One thing looks likely though: another warming trend. The European Model is showing a big warm up by next weekend, while the GFS (American Model) is a bit cooler. I’m taking the middle ground for now with highs in the mid 80s Friday, and upper 80s Saturday. Stay tuned for minor changes.
Have a great Sunday, and enjoy this weather!