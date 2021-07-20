Thursday, July 22nd, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re kicking off our Thursday with very little cloud cover over northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Some patchy low clouds are forming along the northern Oregon and southern Washington Coast, as well as interior southwest Washington. A few clouds may appear around the Portland/Vancouver metro area this morning, but they should burn off quickly. A sunnier day will allow temps to max out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Enjoy this get weather. Warmer weather is right around the corner.
A cooler trough of low pressure to our north will continue to shift over British Columbia, leaving the Pacific Northwest under the influence of high pressure. This high pressure system will be anchored over the Southwest, so we don’t have to worry about any extreme heat this far north. However, this system will push metro area temps into the mid to upper 80s Friday through the middle of next week. Saturday looks like it will be the warmest day, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. As of now, we have PDX topping out at 89 degrees, but I’m sure several valley locations will hit 90. Nights will still be cool though, ranging between the 50s and low 60s.
I don’t see any significant rain in the long-term forecast, nor do I see extreme heat coming.
Have a great Thursday!