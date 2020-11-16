Monday, November 16th, 3:40 P.M.
After a wet morning, we dried out nicely today with mild afternoon temps. If you live on the east side of the metro area, you’ll be dealing with a strong east wind tonight. Areas close to the Gorge will gust close to 50 mph.
A powerful storm is sweeping by offshore. It’s heading into north into British Columbia, but it will bring rain and gusty wind to the region starting early tomorrow. This will be a typical fall wind event for the Oregon Coast with gusts between 55-65 mph in most locations. Wind gusts could exceed that in more exposed areas. In the Portland metro area, a strong morning east wind (especially near the Gorge) will give way to a breezy southerly wind. Afternoon gusts will be between 30-40 mph in the valleys.
Showers are expected all day Tuesday, Wednesday, and part of Thursday. We should get a break on Friday through most of the weekend. Temps will stay around average heading into early next week.