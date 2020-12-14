Tuesday, December 15th, 5:00 P.M.
Showers timed out pretty perfectly today – a wet start and off and on showers through the afternoon. Tonight showers will be scattered around, but eventually we should dry out by daybreak tomorrow. Clouds will be with us for the start of the day and you can expect increasing showers throughout the day. Showers should be in the Willamette Valley by lunchtime. It’ll be steady showers throughout the second half of the day tomorrow and it will turn breezy, too. We could see gusts 25-30 MPH west of the Cascades. Wet weather will stick around through the evening commute. It should be relatively dry overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers and more mountain snow is to be expected Thursday.
Snow levels will climb tomorrow afternoon and passes should mainly be okay, maybe some slush or icy spots early on. It will turn colder up on the mountain by Thursday afternoon/Friday morning. Another system swings through this weekend. Saturday and Sunday look warm, breezy, and wet. We see no big swings in the temperature department here through the next week, in fact, temperatures will stay at or above normal for the next week. We might even see some drier days closer toward the Christmas holiday. Until then, the wet weather will stick around.