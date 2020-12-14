Wednesday, December 16th, 4:15 A.M.
Cloudy but dry this early morning with most temperatures in the metro in the 40s. Rain will arrive by late morning to early afternoon with a high of 48 degrees. Winds will pick up with the rain, from the south, gusting up to 25 mph. Occasional showers tomorrow, high of 49. Friday will bring afternoon to evening rain, high of 50. Showers Saturday though Sunday morning, weekend highs in the low 50s. Scattered showers on Monday (the 1st day of Winter) high of 50. Finally on Tuesday, looks to be mostly dry and partly sunny, high of 48.