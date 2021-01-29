Saturday, January 30th, 6:00 P.M.
Our day has been dry at times, but overall we’ve seen showers since this morning west of the Cascades. The rain has arrived and will continue as we head into the next several days. Rain will pick up in coverage tonight, and we will steady showers overnight into the day on Sunday. There might be a few breaks in the action tomorrow where you’d be able to sneak outside to see some dry time, but overall expect wet conditions on Sunday and into Monday. By Monday evening, we’re looking at about 1.50 inches of rain in Portland. It looks like showers will linger into Tuesday and maybe even Wednesday as well. We’ll try to dry things out during the latter part of the work week.
Snow levels will stay above pass level with the rain coming in over the next 48 hours. Lowest elevations on the mountain will see more of a rain/snow mix, and then snow for spots above about 5,000 feet. Snow levels will drop on Tuesday. We’ve got feet of snow coming our way for the mountains over the next 7 days.