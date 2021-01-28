Thursday, January 28th, 4:15 P.M.
Today has been mainly cloudy, although we have a few very brief showers passing over downtown currently. Tonight should stay mainly dry, I suppose a shower could develop over anyone this evening, but most stay dry. Clouds will linger tonight, and some patchy fog is possible early tomorrow morning west of the Cascades. Friday stays mainly dry, and rain returns by nightfall. So most of the daylight hours tomorrow end up dry.
Showers return on Saturday off and on throughout the day. Then the real wet weather will get here Sunday-Monday. Gray & wet conditions will be with us for the end of the weekend into the first part of next week. Along with the rain, temperatures will be near 50 on Sunday and Monday. There will be leftover showers Tuesday, but Wednesday is looking dry, with maybe a few more showers by next Thursday.
Over the next week, several chances for new snow in the Cascades for the weekend and into Monday. Snow levels will stay mainly below 4,000 feet going into the next week. No chances for ice/low elevation snow in the next 7 days.