Tuesday, March 23rd, 7:00 P.M.
It’s been a beautiful Tuesday across the region with mainly sunny skies this afternoon. This evening and tonight will be uneventful with partly cloudy skies and a bit warmer temps. We don’t expect freezing in the metro area.
A cold front moves across the area tomorrow afternoon and we expect rain to arrive late in the morning commute. That rain continues off/on all day. Wednesday will be a cool, gray, & wet day! Quite a bit cooler than today. We expect another 8-14” new snow in the Cascades by Thursday morning.
Leftover showers die down Thursday morning with some sunbreaks and drier conditions by afternoon.
Friday, Saturday, and the first half of Sunday still look like the warmest days of the week. Showers return again for 24 hours or so starting Sunday evening