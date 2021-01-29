Friday, January 29th, 3:30 P.M.
It has been a cloudy and mainly dry day across the Portland metro area. High temps made it into the mid to upper 40s.
Showers will return tonight after sunset and continue on and off through Saturday. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow, there should be some dry times in the mix as well.
Sunday and Monday will be soakers, with Monday looking like the wettest day of the next seven. It likely won’t be enough rain to cause major issues with flooding or landslides, but it will be consistently wet those two days.
After showers on Tuesday, the weather is looking drier with just a chance of light showers Wednesday through Friday.
MOUNTAIN SNOW
The mountains will get some fresh powder this weekend with Saturday being the better weather day of the two, due to lower snow levels. Mt. Hood will see 1-2 feet of snow over the next seven days.