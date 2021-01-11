Tuesday, January 12th, 3:00 P.M.
It’s been a warm and rainy day across the region, including in the Cascades. The sticking snow level is well above Timberline Lodge this afternoon. Gusty south wind has been noticeable as well.
So far we’ve picked up about 1.5” rain in the metro area, and we expect up to 1” more between now and 11pm. Rain has been light through midday, but intensity will pick up between 7-11pm. Then it’ll suddenly stop as a cold front moves through. The result should be a few more areas of water ponding on roads late in the evening. By tomorrow morning much of the watery roads and high-running creeks will be gone.
FLOODING: Right now there are two flood warnings in our viewing area. On the Wilson and Nehalem rivers at the coast. A flood watch continues through tonight and it’s possible a few other rivers may come up to flood stage. At this point we don’t expect any significant flooding on local rivers because we haven’t seen a tremendous amount of rain.
WIND: Gusty southerly wind increases again this evening, possible gusts 35-45 mph 8-11pm, then wind totally shuts down. It’ll be quiet for tomorrow morning’s commute.
Starting tomorrow, we’ll be more dry than wet in the 7 Day forecast. We expect a shower or two early tomorrow then a bright and mainly dry day. Showers are possible Friday and Sunday, but light. Temperatures remain above normal for mid January.
There’s no sign of lowland snow/ice/cold in the next 8-10 days.