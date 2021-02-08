Wednesday, February 10th, 4:20 A.M.
One more day to prep for potential snow and/or freezing rain event. We will see increasing clouds today with a high of 44. Tonight, showers will push in, with overnight lows expected to stay above freezing, we should just see some rain tonight into tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow starting at noon until Friday at noon the metro is under a Winter Storm Watch. Tomorrow evening through Sunday morning, we will stay below freezing so any precipitation will be in the form of snow to freezing rain. Models are currently showing more snow to the north and east in the metro. By Saturday afternoon we will see most areas switch to rain as highs will warm to the upper 30s. Monday and Tuesday we return to occasional rain showers with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.