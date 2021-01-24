Sunday, January 24th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
As I type this weather discussion, a mixed bag of rain and snow is arriving to northwest Oregon and southwest Washington (around 4:00 A.M.). Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s across the lowlands. If air temperatures are above freezing, it’s likely that our ground temperatures are a bit warmer. Snow will have a difficult time accumulating in this environment unless if you live above 1,000 feet. There will probably be a period of time between about 6:00 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. where we have more moderate to heavy precipitation falling. This could help cool temperatures a couple of degrees, but it still looks like accumulating snow will stay confined to the highest point of the West Hills, as well as the foothills of the Coast Range and Cascades. Don’t be surprised though if you see some wet snow falling below 1,000 feet. Temperatures will gradually climb into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon as precipitation transitions to scattered showers. I’m anticipating breaks in the clouds this evening and tonight, which will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to low 30s. Any scattered showers that linger into Monday morning could produce dustings of snow into the lowest elevations.
Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning will feature dry and chilly conditions. Our next chance for showers arrives sometime between Tuesday afternoon and evening. At this point, it also looks like freezing levels will stay confined to elevations *mainly* above 1,000 feet, but this is still subject to change a bit. Scattered showers will carry into Wednesday, with a drier Thursday on tap.
This cooler weather pattern should stick around for at least the next week, with highs in the low to mid 40s, and overnight lows in the 30s. Snow levels will stay below the Cascade passes through next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!