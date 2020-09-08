Another windy day here across the Willamette Valley and coastline. We’ve seen the fires really explode late last night and into today. Portland really is one of the only places smoke free right now west of the Cascades. If you take a look at satellite imagery, you can see all the smoke from about Wilsonville, all the way south to Medford. Air quality has plummeted in Salem and in the central Valley. Expect the smoke to stick around in the central Willamette Valley again tomorrow. Doesn’t look like we see much change in the smoke down there for Wednesday.
As for Portland, we will be hot the next two days. Highs should make it into the low 90s with hazy conditions, smoky in some spots. By late afternoon Wednesday, we could see smoke reaching the South Portland and our skies could turn smoky again like yesterday. It will be smoke from the fires burning in the Cascades – the Beachie Creek fire and Lionshead fire, etc.
We have two more hot days, then we’ll see cooler air move in my the end of the weekend. We might even get a little rain in the forecast by Monday/Tuesday of next week, which would be much needed. Stay tuned.