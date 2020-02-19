Wednesday, February 19th, 4:15 P.M.
Another beautiful day across Oregon this afternoon. Highs west of the Cascades made it into the mid 50s with the breezy east wind. Temperatures should get warmer through the next two afternoons. Highs should be close to 60 degrees both Thursday & Friday. Lots of sun as well.
It looks like now the rain is going to hold off until late Saturday, or even until Sunday morning. At any rate, the daylight hours on Saturday will be dry. The system coming through Sunday is fairly weak, and will bring just light showers on Sunday. Next week does look cooler, with highs in the upper 40s. Rain showers may linger into Monday, then Tuesday looks dry.