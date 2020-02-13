Friday, Feb. 14th, 2:15 P.M.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
There are still a few lingering showers this afternoon, but we are mainly dry west of the Cascades right now with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect a mix of clouds, sunshine and showers the rest of the day.
Later tonight and all day Saturday, a weather system will sweep through the Pacific Northwest, bringing plenty of rain and breezy wind to some areas. Sunday should start dry, but we could see another round of on and off showers Sunday night.
Monday looks more dry than wet, but we’ll likely still see a few showers. After that, the rest of the week will be dry and warmer. Highs will be in the mid 50s by Wednesday.
MOUNTAIN SNOW
We will get a very nice dumping of snow on Mt. Hood starting tonight. 1-3 feet is expected over the next few days. If your travels take you over HWY 26 or HWY 20 Saturday, it will likely take you longer than usual with the snow and wind.