Saturday, March 21st, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re kicking off our Saturday under mostly clear skies. Low level marine clouds are attempting to push in from the coast. Expect to see at least partly cloudy skies around the metro area as we head into sunrise. Most of these low clouds should clear out as we finish off the morning, giving way to another mostly sunny afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Sunday will feature even more cloud cover. Expect low level clouds to surge back in tonight and into sunrise Sunday. We’ll probably see a lot of those stratus clouds burn off late in the morning, but then higher elevation clouds will begin to push in out ahead of our next storm system. As a result, high temperatures will take a hit by 2-3 degrees. We should still top out around 60 degrees.
Showers return late Sunday night and into Monday morning, kicking off a wet week around northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. When the initial band of showers arrives, snow levels will be somewhere around 4,000 feet, but will likely fall to about 2,500 ft. later in the day. Expect about 1-3 inches of new snow up on Mt. Hood by the end of the day Monday, with higher amounts in the southern Washington Cascades.
Enjoy our dry weather while it lasts!