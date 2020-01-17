Happy Friday!
As forecasted last night, several spots this morning woke up to some snowfall. Temps warmed into the 40s today, which has helped melt it in most areas.
Rain showers continue to pop up around the Portland area this afternoon and we are slowly getting back to “normal.” Rain will pick up in intensity later tonight and continue into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be drier, with warmer temps in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be the nicest day of the next seven with highs in the low 50s, afternoon sunbreaks, and mainly dry conditions.
The work week will bring on and off showers to the Portland metro area. Expect high temperatures to stay right around average, in the mid to upper 40s.
The next week will bring a mix of snow and rain to the mountains, but we should have 4-8” of fresh powder by midday tomorrow.