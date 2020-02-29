Monday, March 2nd, 3:30 P.M.
It has been a cool and gloomy day across the Portland metro area. Highs today are only going to top out in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday will be a little brighter after some morning sprinkles. We should see a few afternoon sunbreaks, mainly on the west side of the I-5 corridor. Temps will be warmer, back closer to average in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will remain dry, with some afternoon clearing. Thursday looks to be our warmest day of the next seven, with highs in the upper 50s.
The warmer weather doesn’t last long. Late Thursday the rain returns and it will stick around through Saturday.