Saturday, March 14th, 4:00 P.M.
This morning had played out pretty much as expected. We’ve had a few more showers (rain and snow) stick around through the afternoon, but now we are getting sunbreaks in some spots, and that will lead to melting. Keep in mind, tonight if there are wet spots on the roads, icy patches could be an issue tomorrow morning in some neighborhoods. The east wind will continue tomorrow and it will stay cold. Tonight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. We could see a few showers develop and they could bring a few flurries to the metro area, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon should be too warm to support any PM flurry activity west of the Cascades. There will likely be some early morning snow showers in the Cascades and eastern Oregon tomorrow though. Breezy for everyone Sunday and it will feel colder than it actually is. A real taste of winter late in the season.
Next week still looks great, sunshine and warmth return Monday. Right now it’s looking dry for the most part. Could be a few rain chances late next week.