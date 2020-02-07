Saturday, Feb. 8th, 4:00 P.M.
Another day where we saw sunbreaks, clouds, and a few light showers. Temperatures today were slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight we will clear out and temperatures will drop to around freezing for most neighborhoods. With the clear skies, fog will develop and stick around tomorrow morning. A foggy start will lead to sunny skies through the afternoon and temperatures very close to average.
A really nice couple of days coming our way. Sunshine will continue into Monday and Tuesday. With the clear skies, cold nights will prevail with temperatures dipping down to below freezing for some. Showers return Thursday and temperatures cool off into the mid 40s by the end of next week.
It stays dry for the entire state here for the next few days… good news for eastern Oregon. The Umatilla River has receded to where it is not longer in flood stage. The Grand Ronde river is no longer in flood stage, either. The Umatilla River at Gibbon is still in minor flood stage.
Snow levels will climb above pass level, but no moisture is left so we will stay dry up in the mountains for a few days, a few light snow showers may linger tonight/early tomorrow morning.