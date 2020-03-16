Wednesday, March 18th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re kicking off our Wednesday under partly cloudy skies, but more clouds will likely push across the region as we head into the mid morning. Don’t expect to see much sunshine until we get into this afternoon. Decreasing clouds will give way to a mostly sunny end to the day, with high temps topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s tonight, with patchy frost & fog possible Thursday morning. If you have any potted plants, I’d suggest bringing them indoors to avoid the frost.
There should be less cloud cover between Thursday and Saturday, so the first few days of Spring look fantastic. High temps will range between the low to mid 60s across the Willamette Valley, with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Generally speaking, more of us will deal with cloud cover during the back half of the weekend, with our next shot at widespread showers occurring late Monday into Tuesday.
Enjoy this dry stretch of weather!