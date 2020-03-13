Sunday, March 15th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
Conditions have really dried out across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. I can’t rule out a few flurries this morning, but a gusty east wind coming out of the Columbia River Gorge is really drying out the lower atmosphere. That wind is also funneling cold air across the metro area. Even with increasing sunshine today, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the mid 40s. When you factor in that east wind at 15-25 mph, it will feel like the mid 30s during peak sunshine hours. Bundle up today, especially if you plan on being outdoors in the Gorge. Wind chills out there will be in the teens and 20s.
Monday and Tuesday look much more spring-like. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with high temps rebounding back into the 50s and 60s. The back half of the week looks cloudier at times, but I don’t see a lot of precipitation moving back into the region anytime soon. High temps will range between the mid 50s to the low 60s between Wednesday & Saturday.
Have a great Sunday!