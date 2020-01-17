Good morning!
The Ice Storm Warning that was issued for the Gorge last night was cancelled early this morning. Temperatures have been too warm to support freezing rain. However, a mix of rain and snow is still occurring out there, so be mindful of that if you plan to travel along I-84 this morning. Our snow level has risen to about 1,500-2,000 feet this morning, and will be in the ballpark of 3,000 feet by the late morning and early afternoon. That’s also around when the rain and snow will taper off. The back half of today will feature drier weather with metro area temperatures topping out in the upper 40s.
Sunday looks like it will be a mostly dry day, with the exception to portions of the coast and the Coast Range. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
More showers arrive on Monday, albeit scattered. We’ll dip back into the mid to upper 40s during the first half of next week, with our snow level dropping to about 2,000 ft.
Have a great Saturday!