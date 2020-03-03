Thursday, March 5th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a chilly and quiet start to the day around northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Thanks to mostly clear skies, more of us have dropped into the 30s this morning. The bulk of today will be nice & dry inland, but we’ll be tracking a slow-moving cold front that will eventually deliver our next round of rain and mountain snow.
Expect showers to arrive to the coast sometime early this afternoon, and slowly progress inland. We may not see steady rain in the Portland metro area until about 10pm-12am. Light to moderate showers will carry into the Friday morning commute, and eventually work their way south and east by Friday afternoon. Snow levels will drop to about 2,000 feet Friday morning, but we’re only expecting minor accumulations in the Coast Range & Cascades (1-3 inches).
A few showers will be possible on Saturday, along with on-and-off snow showers in the higher elevations. The lack of sunshine should keep metro area high temps in the 40s both Friday and Saturday.
Drier weather will take over by Sunday, boosting high temps back into the 50s for at least several days.
Have a great Thursday!