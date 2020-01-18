Last week was exciting, but now the boring/mild winter weather pattern has resumed. We hit the lower 50s in the metro area today, although it felt colder in the eastern suburbs due to a chilly Gorge wind blowing. In fact that wind has gusted over 40 mph in spots out there. In the Gorge, peak gusts have been in the 70-80 mph range the past few hours! Expect the wind to continue to scream out there, but then slowly die down late tonight and tomorrow.
In the metro area, a weak weather system sits offshore most of tomorrow, then moves inland tomorrow night. That gives us a round of showers through Tuesday. A few weather systems move through the 2nd half of the week; they will be noticeably warmer. Highs pop into the lower 50s with snow levels going above the mountain passes later Wednesday through Saturday.
There’s no sign of stormy weather, low elevation snow, or a cold spell in the next 7-10 days. Just lots of rain showers or rainy days.