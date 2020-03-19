Friday, March 20th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It has been quite nice over the past couple of days, with high temps Wednesday & Thursday reaching 59 & 64 degrees at PDX. Today should be the warmest day of the week under mostly sunny skies. Expect high temperatures to reach the mid 60s, with some locations potentially climbing into the upper 60s. Most of the metro area should stay frost-free the next few nights thanks to more clouds and potentially areas of fog. However, I’d still bring sensitive plants indoors, as temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.
More morning cloud cover will also slow down the warm up on Saturday. Even though we’ll see mostly sunny skies during the afternoon, high temps will dip back down into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday will be even cloudier, but it still looks like we’ll make it through the weekend on a dry note.
Spring showers look likely starting Monday, and will probably be on & off throughout the week. Expect high temperatures to drop back into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Enjoy our beautiful weather today!