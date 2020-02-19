Thursday, February 20th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s another cold, dry and breezy start to the day around northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The windiest weather is occurring along west side of the Columbia River Gorge and the east side of the Portland metro area. These spots should stay above freezing as we head into sunrise. Wind-sheltered locations (such as the west side of the metro area) should drop into the 20s and low 30s around sunrise. We’ll deal with some high thin clouds for part of today, but generally speaking, expect lots of sunshine with high temps in the mid to upper 50s. Expect this breezy east wind to settle down this afternoon and evening. Friday looks mild and dry as well, & there’s a good possibility we record our first 60 degree temp of the year at PDX.
Our skies will turn cloudier between Friday and Saturday, although our conditions will remain mostly dry. Light showers and mountain will move back in between late Saturday and Sunday. Valley highs will likely dip back into the 40s to end the weekend and start our next week. Any lingering showers heading into Monday morning could fall as a wintry mix in the foothills of the Coast Range and Cascades (down to about 1,500-2,000 ft.).
Enjoy this dry and sunny weather!