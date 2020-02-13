Friday, Feb. 14th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
A few light showers are passing through the region, but most of the activity is hitting the Coast Range and fizzling out before it reaches the interior valleys. Expect that trend to continue today, with spotty showers and high temperatures climbing into the upper 40s. We’ll pick up a few inches of new snow in the Cascades as well.
A plume of moisture is bearing down on the Pacific Northwest, and will bring us a rainy day on Saturday. Expect moderate showers throughout much of the day, and lots of mountain snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the Cascades (in effect from 6:00 A.M. Saturday to midday Sunday). We’ll pick up about 10-20 inches of new snow around the mountain passes, and likely more in the higher elevations. Wind gusts will be in the ballpark of 30-40 mph as well, which will make travel difficult across the Cascades.
We’ll experience a lull in the rain starting Sunday, but scattered showers will be possible Sunday afternoon/eve & into parts of Monday. Drier weather will take over late Monday into Tuesday, and looks like it could carry into the latter portion of the week.
Have a great Friday!