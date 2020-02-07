Sunday, Feb. 9th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a foggy start for portions of the coast and the interior valleys. Our high temperatures will be dictated by how quickly the fog burns off today. Some forecast models keep parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington banked in by fog through the early afternoon. That being said, I’ve adjusted our PDX high temperature back into the upper 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine above the low clouds and fog, so the areas that clear out earlier will likely top out in the low 50s. In addition, some of our outlying cities have dropped to or just below freezing, so take it easy on area roadways for the potential of patchy frost & freezing fog.
Expect conditions to stay mainly dry through the first half of the week. Tonight and Monday morning should feature the coldest weather. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Fog will probably make a return each morning through at least Tuesday, which means there will be additional threats for freezing fog, reduced visibilities and patchy frost/ice on roadways. High temps will be right around 50 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.
Expect mid and high elevation clouds to work their way back in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Showers will return by Thursday and Friday, and high temperatures will dip back into the mid to upper 40s.
Have a great Sunday!