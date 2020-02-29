Sunday, March 1st, 4:00 P.M.
It’s been a cool and mainly cloudy Sunday across NW Oregon and SW Washington. Temperatures have stayed below 50, which is chilly for early March. Luckily a dry day though. Skies remain cloudy tonight so we won’t see any freezing or frost.
The next two days will be very gloomy as a weak warm front slides overhead tomorrow then a second system Tuesday. It’s unlikely we see much (if any) sunshine. With brighter skies Wednesday & Thursday we warm back to normal.
Expect more showers Friday/Saturday, pretty normal weather for early March.
I don’t see any low elevation snow/cold in the next week, or stormy weather. No long dry stretch either