Sunday, March 1st, 4:00 P.M. 

It’s been a cool and mainly cloudy Sunday across NW Oregon and SW Washington.  Temperatures have stayed below 50, which is chilly for early March.  Luckily a dry day though.  Skies remain cloudy tonight so we won’t see any freezing or frost.

The next two days will be very gloomy as a weak warm front slides overhead tomorrow then a second system Tuesday.  It’s unlikely we see much (if any) sunshine.  With brighter skies Wednesday & Thursday we warm back to normal. 

Expect more showers Friday/Saturday, pretty normal weather for early March.

I don’t see any low elevation snow/cold in the next week, or stormy weather.  No long dry stretch either

Tags

Recommended for you