Sunday, March 15th, 4:00 P.M.
It’s been a beautiful and sunny day, but chilly! Temperatures struggled to reach within 10-15 degrees of normal today, peaking only in the mid 40s due to the cold east wind blowing out of the Gorge. Peak gusts have reached 30-40 mph in some spots. Central Oregon temperatures, which were near 60 two days ago, stayed in the lower 20s! It was quite a historic cold airmass for mid-March, but that goes away tomorrow after one more night down around/below freezing.
The next two days remain sunny, but the cold wind goes away and temperatures make a HUGE jump. Up to around 60 both days; spring is back!
It’s likely we remain dry much of the next 7 days, although some models are trying to bring showers in late this week. We’ll see.