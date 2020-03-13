Sunday, March 15th, 4:00 P.M. 

It’s been a beautiful and sunny day, but chilly!  Temperatures struggled to reach within 10-15 degrees of normal today, peaking only in the mid 40s due to the cold east wind blowing out of the Gorge.  Peak gusts have reached 30-40 mph in some spots.  Central Oregon temperatures, which were near 60 two days ago, stayed in the lower 20s!  It was quite a historic cold airmass for mid-March, but that goes away tomorrow after one more night down around/below freezing.

The next two days remain sunny, but the cold wind goes away and temperatures make a HUGE jump.  Up to around 60 both days; spring is back!

It’s likely we remain dry much of the next 7 days, although some models are trying to bring showers in late this week.  We’ll see.  

