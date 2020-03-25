Thursday, March 26th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
Our skies partially cleared out overnight, and many of us have dropped into the 30s this morning. Low clouds and fog are developing, so be prepared for reduced visibility on some area roadways this morning. Besides that, today should be a mostly dry day, albeit mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but most of the rain holds off until tonight. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Expect widespread rain to move back in tonight heading into Friday morning. It looks like Friday will be a wet day with highs generally topping out in the mid to upper 40s. Snow levels should rise to about mountain pass elevation. Rain will turn into scattered, light showers on Saturday for the lowlands, with on and off snow continuing in the Cascades. We’re expecting about 2-6 inches of new snow between Friday and Saturday above 3,000 ft.
Rainy weather picks back up Sunday, although I think Sunday morning will feature more rain than the afternoon. Sunday night into early Monday morning looks mainly dry, but the rest of Monday could turn into a washout.
Long story short: this wet weather pattern looks like it’s going to be sticking around for a while. Enjoy this mostly dry day ahead!