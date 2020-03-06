Sunday, March 8th, 4:00 P.M.
It’s a nice, but cool day outside. Temperatures top out in the lower 50s today, but the strong March sunshine makes up for that a bit. The jet stream stays north of us through Thursday, keeping us mainly or all dry. The only chance for rain would be sprinkles Wednesday morning as a very weak weather system moves by. Other than that expect lots of sunshine each afternoon and cold nights. Pretty good March weather! Fog becomes less common through the rest of March due to shorter nights, but we might see a few patches overnight and for the AM commute Monday.
Friday and Saturday feature our next chance for widespread showers as a cold front drops out of Canada. It’ll bring snow down at least as low as it did this weekend…brrr!
In general our drier than normal February/March weather continues through the foreseeable future. Still no sign of a stormy pattern or a nice warm spell for the next 7-10 days.