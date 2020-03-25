Wednesday, March 25th, 3:35 P.M.
Light showers continue to pop up this afternoon across Oregon, but we’ve been more dry than wet today. Showers will continue to taper off tonight.
Thursday will start with patchy fog and low clouds, but Oregon will stay mainly dry all day. We will likely see some sunshine mixed in around the Portland metro area by Thursday late afternoon/early evening.
The dry weather doesn’t last long. Friday will bring on and off showers all day. Showers will continue through the weekend.
Early next week, the models vary on how much rain we will see, however a chance of showers lingers through the middle of next week.
Temps will continue to stay below average over the next seven days.