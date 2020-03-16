Tuesday, March 17th, 3:30 P.M.
I hope you’re enjoying this stunning St. Patrick’s Day. High temps will top out in the low 60s today.
Tonight, onshore winds will bring in low level clouds for most areas west of the Cascades. Expect a cloudier start to Wednesday with sunbreaks in the afternoon. High temps will be a little cooler, in the mid 50s.
Thursday through Saturday looks fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s! Friday will be our warmest day, with temps in the mid 60s.
The next chance for showers hits Monday afternoon or evening.