Thursday, Feb. 13th, 3:00 P.M.
It’s been a cool and cloudy day west of the Cascades. Temperatures are struggling to move into the mid 40s. A very weak cold front has given us a bit of light rain, but as expected it hasn’t been much.
A few light showers continue tonight and Friday, but your Valentine’s Day will be more dry than wet. Just a sprinkle/shower here and there. A much stronger Pacific weather system moves inland and stalls over us most of Saturday and Saturday night. Expect quite a soaking for your Saturday along with a breezy southerly wind.
Sunday is more of an off/on showers day, so it won’t be nearly as wet as Saturday. After showers end Monday, we expect at least three dry days with warming temps.
There’s no sign of any real stormy weather, or lowland cold/snow in the next 7+ days.