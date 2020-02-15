Saturday, Feb. 16, 8:15 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s mainly dry this morning, but some of us are waking up to patchy fog, especially on the east side of the metro area. Expect a few afternoon showers mixed with sunshine and clouds today. Overall, it will be more dry than wet.
Monday brings a chance for some isolated showers, but we should have plenty of sunshine mixed in as well.
Tuesday through Friday could bring us the longest dry stretch of the season so far. Highs will be in the 50s with plenty of sunshine.
MOUNTAIN SNOW
Over a foot of fresh snow fell on Mt. Hood the past 24 hours. Today, afternoon and evening snow showers could bring us another 2-6”.